Oprah Donates $10 Million To Coronavirus Relief

Oprah Winfrey to Donate $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief On Thursday, the media mogul announced her pledge of $10 million to assist in the fight against COVID-19. According to 'Variety,' $1 million of that pledge will go to America's Food Fund. The fund will provide relief to communities with...
