Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Oprah Donates $10 Million To Coronavirus Relief

Oprah Donates $10 Million To Coronavirus Relief

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Oprah Donates $10 Million To Coronavirus ReliefOprah is cutting a huge check for coronavirus relief efforts ... with a massive $10 million donation to help folks struggling during the pandemic. O just announced the huge pledge Thursday on social media ... and she's allocating $1 million of her…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Oprah Winfrey to Donate $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief

Oprah Winfrey to Donate $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief 00:45

 Oprah Winfrey to Donate $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief On Thursday, the media mogul announced her pledge of $10 million to assist in the fight against COVID-19. According to 'Variety,' $1 million of that pledge will go to America's Food Fund. The fund will provide relief to communities with...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Morty6771Marcy

Marcy RT @yashar: Oprah Winfrey is donating $10 million to Coronavirus relief efforts. $1 million to America's Food Fund and $9 million to vari… 9 seconds ago

Kas_Nwuke

okn RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Oprah Winfrey donates $10 million for coronavirus relief efforts in the U.S. 25 seconds ago

KATHLEE23339303

KATHLEEN O'BRIEN RT @donnabrazile: .@Oprah Donates $10 Million To Coronavirus Relief https://t.co/yMRHFJTmBE via @TMZ Thank you Oprah. 3 minutes ago

MichaelOnMedia

Michael W. Douglas @Oprah Donates $10 Million to #Coronavirus Relief Programs https://t.co/UcvLeD7qhw 7 minutes ago

lulilu_72

lulilu RT @TMZ: Oprah Donates $10 Million To Coronavirus Relief https://t.co/zxWITIiOan 8 minutes ago

elviscastelo

elvis castillo RT @PepeBeisbol: Aplauso de pie.... RT @TMZ: Oprah Donates $10 Million To Coronavirus Relief https://t.co/IWqYGRptPJ 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.