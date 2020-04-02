Oprah Donates $10 Million To Coronavirus Relief

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Oprah is cutting a huge check for coronavirus relief efforts ... with a massive $10 million donation to help folks struggling during the pandemic. O just announced the huge pledge Thursday on social media ... and she's allocating $1 million of her… Oprah is cutting a huge check for coronavirus relief efforts ... with a massive $10 million donation to help folks struggling during the pandemic. O just announced the huge pledge Thursday on social media ... and she's allocating $1 million of her… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Oprah Winfrey to Donate $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief 00:45 Oprah Winfrey to Donate $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief On Thursday, the media mogul announced her pledge of $10 million to assist in the fight against COVID-19. According to 'Variety,' $1 million of that pledge will go to America's Food Fund. The fund will provide relief to communities with...