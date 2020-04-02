Global  

LaMelo Ball and Manager Buy His Australian Pro Basketball Team

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
This might be the biggest baller move yet ... LaMelo Ball and his manager, ex-NBA player Jermaine Jackson, just teamed up to buy the Australian pro basketball team Ball suited up for this past season. BIG BALLER!!!! 18-year-old Ball was a beast in…
News video: Skip Bayless: I think LaMelo Ball is going to be someone spectacular — He's gifted

Skip Bayless: I think LaMelo Ball is going to be someone spectacular — He's gifted 02:24

 Reports have surfaced that the Golden State Warriors are not interested in LaMelo Ball due to his inconsistent shooting and lack of defensive skill. Hear what Skip has to say about why he thinks LaMelo is spectacular.

