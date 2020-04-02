Global  

Troye Sivan says he's "going rogue" before releasing new song "Take Yourself Home"

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
April Fool’s was pretty much cancelled, but Lil Nas X still decided to prank everyone. He claimed in a tweet that coming out last year was really a ploy for April Fool’s. Until like five mins later when he came back to the dark rainbow side, and was welcomed by fellow gay, Troye Sivan. This is class...
Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Stream New Music From Drake, Frank Ocean, Sam Hunt, Troye Sivan & More | Billboard News

Stream New Music From Drake, Frank Ocean, Sam Hunt, Troye Sivan & More | Billboard News 03:42

 Drake’s got a new song and it’s already a TikTok dance challenge, Frank Ocean drops two new tracks on streaming platforms and Steve Aoki has us up and dancing on this fine Friday! Billboard News presents First Stream, rounding out today's new music.

