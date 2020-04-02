Global  

Georgia Governor Was Clueless Asymptomatic People Spread Coronavirus

TMZ.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Georgia's Governor apparently lives under a rock, but crawled out long enough to make a shocking statement -- that he just found out people showing no symptoms can still spread COVID-19. No joke ... Gov. Brian Kemp, who on Wednesday finally issued…
Credit: Cheddar Inc.
News video: Georgia Imposes Stay-At-Home Order

Georgia Imposes Stay-At-Home Order 02:21

 Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday night issued a stay-at-home order after weeks of expressing skepticism and admitting a lack of basic knowledge about the coronavirus spread. Rep. Jody Hice, R-GA defended the governor’s actions, saying the state’s largely rural population has made a blanket order...

Tweets about this

sfrench1968

Steven RT @TMZ: Georgia Governor Was Clueless Asymptomatic People Spread Coronavirus https://t.co/8pQ6aS0zhH 37 minutes ago

BrooklynMarylee

BrooklynMarylee are all #Republicans this clueless? #TrumpLiesPeopleDie https://t.co/Th4RPGl9cs 54 minutes ago

TymonyTymony

Heather Tymony Georgia Governor Was Clueless Asymptomatic People Spread Coronavirus via @TMZ https://t.co/5njv6jYvEc 1 hour ago

TMZ

TMZ Georgia Governor Was Clueless Asymptomatic People Spread Coronavirus https://t.co/8pQ6aS0zhH 2 hours ago

opulent_usa

Opulent Philanthropy Inc. https://t.co/raSegClvIa Georgia Governor Was Clueless Asymptomatic People Spread Coronavirus https://t.co/V5Rm8m1AFs 3 hours ago

