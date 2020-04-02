Georgia Governor Was Clueless Asymptomatic People Spread Coronavirus
Thursday, 2 April 2020 () Georgia's Governor apparently lives under a rock, but crawled out long enough to make a shocking statement -- that he just found out people showing no symptoms can still spread COVID-19. No joke ... Gov. Brian Kemp, who on Wednesday finally issued…
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday night issued a stay-at-home order after weeks of expressing skepticism and admitting a lack of basic knowledge about the coronavirus spread. Rep. Jody Hice, R-GA defended the governor’s actions, saying the state’s largely rural population has made a blanket order...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Steven RT @TMZ: Georgia Governor Was Clueless Asymptomatic People Spread Coronavirus https://t.co/8pQ6aS0zhH 37 minutes ago