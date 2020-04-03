YNW Melly says he tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting trial in Florida for his double-murder case ... and he says he's gonna ask for a restricted release from jail. The rapper's team claims he got a positive diagnosis for coronavirus…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Zac Van Der Spuy RT @TMZ: YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/bMLyFh56fP 26 seconds ago juliee cash 💰 YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/QK9N85xv09 https://t.co/ssyjRk93TP 24 minutes ago Miami Herald Incarcerated Florida rapper YNW Melly says he has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/O4sK0spORL 25 minutes ago Eileen Sharkey Hopefully it will kill him. YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/Gt5oOvK8nZ via @TMZ 33 minutes ago Eileen Sharkey A double murderer wanting to be released. Smh. YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial… https://t.co/HxYg0DsN04 34 minutes ago IMK Entertainment YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/3QeJvj5Tqv https://t.co/5xN90gukFM 1 hour ago Ofilicon Media YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/aA8RQrjde0 https://t.co/Tmpw5j0iml 1 hour ago Celebrity News YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/VXiLRjtGce 1 hour ago