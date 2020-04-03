Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial

YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial

TMZ.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
YNW Melly says he tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting trial in Florida for his double-murder case ... and he says he's gonna ask for a restricted release from jail. The rapper's team claims he got a positive diagnosis for coronavirus…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Tampa International Airport confirms 3 workers have COVID-19

Tampa International Airport confirms 3 workers have COVID-19 01:30

 On Thursday, Tampa International Airport confirmed airport workers have tested positive for COVID-19, just days after the I-Team began investigating a tip about coronavirus cases there.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zacvds

Zac Van Der Spuy RT @TMZ: YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/bMLyFh56fP 26 seconds ago

CashJuliee

juliee cash 💰 YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/QK9N85xv09 https://t.co/ssyjRk93TP 24 minutes ago

MiamiHerald

Miami Herald Incarcerated Florida rapper YNW Melly says he has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/O4sK0spORL 25 minutes ago

EileenSharkey

Eileen Sharkey Hopefully it will kill him. YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/Gt5oOvK8nZ via @TMZ 33 minutes ago

EileenSharkey

Eileen Sharkey A double murderer wanting to be released. Smh. YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial… https://t.co/HxYg0DsN04 34 minutes ago

IMKEntertainme1

IMK Entertainment YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/3QeJvj5Tqv https://t.co/5xN90gukFM 1 hour ago

ofiliconglobal1

Ofilicon Media YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/aA8RQrjde0 https://t.co/Tmpw5j0iml 1 hour ago

CelebNewzNow

Celebrity News YNW Melly Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Trial https://t.co/VXiLRjtGce 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.