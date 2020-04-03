Global  

Darren Waller Down To Help Aldon Smith In Return To NFL, Call Me Anytime!

TMZ.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Darren Waller says he's 100% there for Aldon Smith in his transition back to the NFL if the new Dallas Cowboy needs him ... telling TMZ Sports, "I'd definitely be open to talking to him." Waller, like Smith, battled substance issues early in his…
News video: Skip Bayless has concerns for Aldon Smith but ultimately believes it will pay off for Cowboys

Skip Bayless has concerns for Aldon Smith but ultimately believes it will pay off for Cowboys 05:28

 Dallas Cowboys have picked up All-Pro DE Aldon Smith, who has not played in the league since 2015. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks this move will pay off for the Dallas Cowboys.

