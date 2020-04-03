Darren Waller Down To Help Aldon Smith In Return To NFL, Call Me Anytime!

Darren Waller says he's 100% there for Aldon Smith in his transition back to the NFL if the new Dallas Cowboy needs him ... telling TMZ Sports, "I'd definitely be open to talking to him." Waller, like Smith, battled substance issues early in his…

