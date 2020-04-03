Before this dapper little dude with a head full of brown curls was crushing the music scene with his original rap lyrics, eye-popping music videos and Earth-shattering causes ... he was just another happy kid growing up in Pennsylvania. This mini…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lauren Boothby @BreakenridgeYEG I have been hurting for a haircut for quite a while and was saving up for an expensive cut with a… https://t.co/xuaA4Q680R 4 hours ago SlisaArtz SA (COMMISSIONS OPENED) @skylior778 sweet! ok this ones anotehr boy short orange curly (or poofy i guess) hair, pale light blue eyes, fair… https://t.co/PKdxRZtnJj 9 hours ago Coppice Primary Guess the Staff Member - edition 8. Good luck! You have until the next photo is posted (tomorrow) to guess this mem… https://t.co/flnKcIJhL1 1 day ago GCB_NickTheriot Barbershops are closed down...guess I'm growing this curly hair back out!🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/0LCMi03uSA 1 day ago DAVID LEIJA DALLASTX RT @TMZ: Guess Who This Curly Hair Cutie Turned Into! https://t.co/TCArW6kY1I 2 days ago Rombout versluijs @jhonatanlechar Would you explain how you made this rasta/dread like hair. Its guess its clumping settings with thi… https://t.co/a6edJQjl4R 2 days ago Em 🌹 THE TROUSER E y e Nooooo 😭😭😭😭 Mummy and can just imagine her hair always seems to see her hair curly. —… https://t.co/ErVNbPT6E2 3 days ago NewJacks Guess Who This Curly Hair Cutie Turned Into! https://t.co/WrPDpYr6wP 3 days ago