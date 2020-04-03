Global  

Bernie Ecclestone fathers child at 89

Friday, 3 April 2020
Bernie Ecclestone fathers child at 89Formula 1 action figure Bernie Ecclestone is to be a father again at just 89 years young. Is he doing it to distract attention for the fact that his wife is so much teller than he is? People will talk about the age and the baby but not the height. Should size even matter? Of course not. But you noticed it, all the same. There is certain comic element to Bernie being towered over by the willowy Fabian Flosi, 44. We give the ages – and can gasp at the gap – but not the height difference, which is more obvious.
News video: Bernie Ecclestone to be a dad for the fourth time

Bernie Ecclestone to be a dad for the fourth time 01:05

 Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for the fourth time at the age of 89, as he and his wife Fabiana Flosi are expecting their first child together.

