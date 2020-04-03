Cardi B Donates 20K Meal Supplements to NYC Docs, First Responders

Cardi B is doing her part to make sure medical professionals risking their lives to save others get the nutrition they need while working 12+ hour days. The rapper donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN -- a plant-based, vegan meal supplement drink -- to…

