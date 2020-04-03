Drake's new song "Toosie Slide" is obviously specifically for TikTok

There is no other celebrity who can manipulate social media as well as Drake. Drake’s superpower is social media. He makes himself available to be memed. He knows what will get him trending. When he plays video games he goes viral. And even when it’s not his intention to go viral, like in the case o...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrew Ricketts RT @Al_Peeair: wrote about the Drake song which is fine I guess but I’m kinda over commending rappers for being good marketers over making… 45 seconds ago Alexander RT @isthatscully: Drake is incredibly strategic. Even if you dislike Toosie Slide, he’s released a song essentially designed to dominate a… 48 seconds ago Ains Ooal Gown🔮☠️ RT @WORLDSTAR: #LilBaby says he missed his opportunity to be on #Drake’s latest song “Toosie Slide”...do y’all still want this to happen?!👇… 1 minute ago Obama’s Shadow Clone RT @__astrothunder: Toosie Slide is suppose to be a fun song, if you wanna listen to serious***by Drake then go do so. This song is for… 2 minutes ago IG: @ I_zaeuh RT @Yus_03: Drake new song Toosie slide is 🔥 2 minutes ago 台湾人になりたい日本人Jp RT @naomiosaka: Drake is so strategic. He makes a new dance challenge right when TikTok is at its peak and no one has anything better to do… 3 minutes ago gotickety Who's heard Drake's new song "Toosie Slide"? 🔥🔥🔥 4 minutes ago MannyDJr. RT @TheJeffC: Drake and his team are a genius with this whole “Toosie Slide”. He knows how to stay relevant. He sees the world on TikTok tr… 4 minutes ago