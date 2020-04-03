Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Drake's new song "Toosie Slide" is obviously specifically for TikTok

Drake's new song "Toosie Slide" is obviously specifically for TikTok

Lainey Gossip Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
There is no other celebrity who can manipulate social media as well as Drake. Drake’s superpower is social media. He makes himself available to be memed. He knows what will get him trending. When he plays video games he goes viral. And even when it’s not his intention to go viral, like in the case o...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Drake Is Set to Release New Track 'Toosie Slide' This Week

Drake Is Set to Release New Track 'Toosie Slide' This Week 00:44

 Drake Is Set to Release New Track 'Toosie Slide' This Week Earlier this month, the rapper gave fans a taste of what to expect from his much-anticipated follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion.' He released "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle" on SoundCloud. He also dropped music videos for both songs....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrewBreez

Andrew Ricketts RT @Al_Peeair: wrote about the Drake song which is fine I guess but I’m kinda over commending rappers for being good marketers over making… 45 seconds ago

I_N_D_B

Alexander RT @isthatscully: Drake is incredibly strategic. Even if you dislike Toosie Slide, he’s released a song essentially designed to dominate a… 48 seconds ago

_BeezusChrist

Ains Ooal Gown🔮☠️ RT @WORLDSTAR: #LilBaby says he missed his opportunity to be on #Drake’s latest song “Toosie Slide”...do y’all still want this to happen?!👇… 1 minute ago

ianappples

Obama’s Shadow Clone RT @__astrothunder: Toosie Slide is suppose to be a fun song, if you wanna listen to serious***by Drake then go do so. This song is for… 2 minutes ago

yung_zae_

IG: @ I_zaeuh RT @Yus_03: Drake new song Toosie slide is 🔥 2 minutes ago

joy0703joy

台湾人になりたい日本人Jp RT @naomiosaka: Drake is so strategic. He makes a new dance challenge right when TikTok is at its peak and no one has anything better to do… 3 minutes ago

gotickety

gotickety Who's heard Drake's new song "Toosie Slide"? 🔥🔥🔥 4 minutes ago

manny_djr

MannyDJr. RT @TheJeffC: Drake and his team are a genius with this whole “Toosie Slide”. He knows how to stay relevant. He sees the world on TikTok tr… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.