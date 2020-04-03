Drake's new song "Toosie Slide" is obviously specifically for TikTok
Friday, 3 April 2020 () There is no other celebrity who can manipulate social media as well as Drake. Drake’s superpower is social media. He makes himself available to be memed. He knows what will get him trending. When he plays video games he goes viral. And even when it’s not his intention to go viral, like in the case o...
Drake Is Set to Release New Track 'Toosie Slide' This Week Earlier this month, the rapper gave fans a taste of what to expect from his much-anticipated follow-up to 2018's 'Scorpion.' He released "When to Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle" on SoundCloud. He also dropped music videos for both songs....
