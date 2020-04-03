Global  

British Man Runs Backyard Marathon, Raises $33k For Coronavirus Relief

TMZ.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Anyone down for a backyard marathon?! Retired javelin thrower James Campbell said he'd run back and forth in his tiny garden 7,000 times if he got 10k retweets on Twitter ... and guess what -- he got the retweets!!! So, the 32-year-old decided to…
