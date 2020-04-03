Global  

Playboi Carti Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges

TMZ.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Playboi Carti's been arrested in Georgia on drug and gun-related charges ... TMZ has learned. According to law enforcement ... the "wokeuplikethis*" rapper got pulled over in his Lambo Thursday for having an expired tag, and Clayton County officers…
jaycoupar

jaycoupar RT @XXL: Playboi Carti has been arrested. Police reportedly found three guns, 12 bags of marijuana, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone in the ra… 6 seconds ago

nocloutdavid_

JD RT @DailyRapFacts: Playboi Carti has been arrested on gun & drug charges in Clayton County 8 seconds ago

KingRichter16

Oscar Richter RT @XXL: #BREAKING: Playboi Carti reportedly arrested on gun and drug charges https://t.co/Zdo2xry2be 9 seconds ago

K_eepit_G

Count^ RT @ajc: This is what deputies said they found inside rapper Playboi Carti's Lamborghini when they arrested him and another man in Clayton… 16 seconds ago

glassford41

Important Miscellaneous Posts RT @SaycheeseDGTL: Playboi Carti arrested on gun and drug charges in Georgia. https://t.co/cjNi1tqGFh 17 seconds ago

fvck_gvbe

Gvb3_810🌲 Atlanta Rapper “PlayBoi Carti” Arrested By Sheriff Victor Hill’s Elite COBRA Strike Force On Gun And Drug Charges. https://t.co/ptrPSPX5VL 33 seconds ago

sickass_erik

Erik RT @ComplexMusic: BREAKING: Playboi Carti arrested on gun and drug charges. MORE: https://t.co/rQYoZdHLHm https://t.co/rq2raFxGHj 43 seconds ago

