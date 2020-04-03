Playboi Carti Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Playboi Carti's been arrested in Georgia on drug and gun-related charges ... TMZ has learned. According to law enforcement ... the "wokeuplikethis*" rapper got pulled over in his Lambo Thursday for having an expired tag, and Clayton County officers… 👓 View full article

