Detroit Bus Driver Who Posted About Coughing Passenger Dies from Coronavirus

A Detroit bus driver who expressed outrage about a woman getting on his bus and refusing to cover her mouth while coughing -- in the middle of a pandemic -- has tragically died from coronavirus. Jason Hargrove's death from complications of COVID-19…

