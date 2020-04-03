Global  

Detroit Bus Driver Who Posted About Coughing Passenger Dies from Coronavirus

TMZ.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
A Detroit bus driver who expressed outrage about a woman getting on his bus and refusing to cover her mouth while coughing -- in the middle of a pandemic -- has tragically died from coronavirus. Jason Hargrove's death from complications of COVID-19…
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published < > Embed
News video: Detroit bus driver complains on video about dangerous passenger then dies days later

Detroit bus driver complains on video about dangerous passenger then dies days later 03:14

 The video of Jason Hargrove is gut-wrenching. It has become his living legacy during the Coronavirus Pandemic that has turned Detroit into a national hotspot.

