Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter and Her Son Missing in Canoe Accident

There were local reports Gov. Hogan confirmed Maeve had passed away, but we got video of his news conference, and he merely offers prayers as the search continues. Two members of the Kennedy family are missing after a canoeing accident on the…

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🇺🇸Adorably Deplorable 2020 🇺🇸 RT @cjtruth: THIS ONE DOES NOT SMELL RIGHT🤔 Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her eight-year-old son are missing after kayak got blown… 6 seconds ago Candygram RT @AgentApplebutt3: Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her young son missing on Chesapeake Bay, family says https://t.co/iSyEOwgRoO 10 seconds ago 🇺🇸NotUnderdog⭐️⭐️⭐️ Robert F. Kennedy's Granddaughter Maeve McKean, 8-Year-Old Son Identified As Missing Boaters In Chesapeake Bay https://t.co/Rqfy6ScB47 15 seconds ago Christopher H. Damn they kidnapped Robert Kennedy’s granddaughter. What in the House of Cards is happening?! 15 seconds ago Deborah Gilbreath RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her young son missing on Chesapeake Bay, family says https://t.co/d7ENUcw7YK h… 16 seconds ago EL VIRUS RT @EstulinDaniel: This is not an accident. This is the elite reminding you that when you go against their wishes, they will exterminate ge… 18 seconds ago Mark RT @SkyNews: Robert F Kennedy's granddaughter and her son missing after kayak incident https://t.co/bUC90119IH 18 seconds ago Lena FreeClan RT @HelenRachelle: Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter and her eight-year-old son are missing after kayak got blown away #WatchTheWater #Trus… 22 seconds ago