Kobe Bryant To Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame With KG, Tim Duncan

TMZ.com Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020 -- alongside Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. Players become eligible 4 seasons after their last game -- and with Kobe retiring in 2016, this was his first…
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe makes Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Duncan and Garnett also selected

Kobe makes Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Duncan and Garnett also selected 01:42

 Late NBA star Kobe Bryant makes Basketball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan also selected

