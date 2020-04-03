Playboi Carti Busted for Drug and Gun Possession Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 'Woke Up Like This' rapper has been thrown into the slammer after police pulled him over in Clayton County, Georgia and found drugs and guns in his flashy Lamborghini. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Playboi Carti Busted for Drug and Gun Possession https://t.co/VXaLTMyQs1 https://t.co/d9TwS08ni6 36 minutes ago LIL OG RT @HipHopWired: Playboi Carti Busted On Gun & Drug Charges https://t.co/eriq6MdSW0 https://t.co/clwMpC7R52 2 hours ago HipHopWired Playboi Carti Busted On Gun & Drug Charges https://t.co/eriq6MdSW0 https://t.co/clwMpC7R52 2 hours ago Hotline Clique Playboi Carti was BUSTED in Georgia on drug and gun-related charges. https://t.co/srQApLIFgD 7 hours ago