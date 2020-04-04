Legendary Shoe Designer Sergio Rossi Succumbed to Complications Caused by COVID-19 Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Paying tribute to the late Italian designer, brand executive Riccardo Sciutto describes the 84-year-old as 'spiritual guide' who 'could capture a woman's femininity in a unique way.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this