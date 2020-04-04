Grant Gustin Mourns Sudden Death of 'The Flash' Co-Star Logan Williams at 16 Years Old Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Barry Allen depicter remembers the teen actor for his impressive talent and professionalism, while John Wesley Shipp tweets he's 'heartsick' to learn of Logan's passing. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Grant Gustin Mourns Sudden Death of 'The Flash' Co-Star Logan Williams at 16 Years Old https://t.co/HXBClRrm1S https://t.co/p406V1UJ55 1 hour ago