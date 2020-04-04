Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > LaMelo Ball Gets Haircut From Barber In Hazmat Suit, We Had To Be Safe!

LaMelo Ball Gets Haircut From Barber In Hazmat Suit, We Had To Be Safe!

TMZ.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
LaMelo Ball's barber took ZERO chances when it came to cutting the Big Baller's hair during the COVID-19 outbreak ... he showed up to trim Melo's head IN A FULL HAZMAT SUIT!! We kid you not ... Philly Barber -- the famous hair guy for stars like…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CelebrityZones

Celebrity Zones LaMelo Ball Gets Haircut From Barber In Hazmat Suit, We Had To Be Safe! https://t.co/Np0QwKsiKc 2 minutes ago

WallStMostWantd

Darkskin Dorner RT @TMZ: LaMelo Ball Gets Haircut From Barber In Hazmat Suit, We Had To Be Safe! https://t.co/6arMvuEL9h 5 minutes ago

isabeladuartedf

Isabela LaMelo Ball Gets Haircut From Barber In Hazmat Suit, We Had To Be Safe! https://t.co/CYxIybhc2D via @TMZ 17 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ LaMelo Ball Gets Haircut From Barber In Hazmat Suit, We Had To Be Safe! - TMZ https://t.co/ZON4kS1Huf https://t.co/qTKu3zWeHS 1 hour ago

ArleneValledo

arlene valledo LaMelo Ball Gets Haircut From Barber In Hazmat Suit, We Had To Be Safe! https://t.co/E6pUcnGTyn 2 hours ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics LaMelo Ball Gets Haircut From Barber In Hazmat Suit, We Had To Be Safe! https://t.co/gj4V1cIjc7 2 hours ago

klwatofficial

Klwat LaMelo Ball Gets Haircut From Barber In Hazmat Suit, We Had To Be Safe! https://t.co/C4ajrdwSac 2 hours ago

girlsonly5

girlsonly LaMelo Ball Gets Haircut From Barber In Hazmat Suit, We Had To Be Safe! https://t.co/X8V2HwMoLQ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.