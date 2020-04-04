Global  

Prince Charles and his faceless friend open the Nightingale hospital for Coronavirus

Saturday, 4 April 2020
When Prince Charles opened the Nightingale Hospital in London that will deal with coronavirus patients Richard Little noticed something behind him. There on the dressing table was a framed photo of a ghost. Or is it a smudge? What or who is it?

Richard and Twitter got to work:



pic.twitter.com/adDJ84wHjp

— Frank Lee Test, Test, TEST! 🌹 (@BurtOHare) April 3, 2020

Cilla Black By @ReactionsTo2023
Rod Hull @ReactionsTo2023



pic.twitter.com/mljoToE1lG

— Ian McKenna (@IanTheMckenna) April 3, 2020

By @raghard
0
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Charles Opens London NHS Nightingale Hospital

Prince Charles Opens London NHS Nightingale Hospital 01:20

 Less than two weeks after work began, the Nightingale Hospital in London has opened to treat patients suffering from coronavirus. The 4000 bed care unit is the largest critical care unit in the world and was opened by Prince Charles and the health secretary Matt Hancock.

TheAnorak

Anorak Prince Charles and his faceless friend open the Nightingale hospital for Coronavirus https://t.co/rWDdSVo8RO https://t.co/FFBhFF5Mol 2 hours ago

