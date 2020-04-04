Prince Charles and his faceless friend open the Nightingale hospital for Coronavirus Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

When Prince Charles opened the Nightingale Hospital in London that will deal with coronavirus patients Richard Little noticed something behind him. There on the dressing table was a framed photo of a ghost. Or is it a smudge? What or who is it?



Richard and Twitter got to work:







Cilla Black By @ReactionsTo2023

Rod Hull @ReactionsTo2023







