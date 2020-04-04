Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing NBA Youngboy's Baby Mama Saturday, 4 April 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna, has been arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ has learned, and it appears to have been a confrontation over NBA Youngboy. Iyanna Mayweather is currently in Houston's Harris County… 👓 View full article

0

