Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Elton John Donates $1 Million To Protect People With HIV from Coronavirus

Elton John Donates $1 Million To Protect People With HIV from Coronavirus

TMZ.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Elton John has dug deep into his pockets only to pull out a million bucks to protect people living with HIV from contracting the coronavirus. Sir Elton posted a video, saying, "Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation is launching a…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Elton John and David Beckham among stars thanking NHS

Elton John and David Beckham among stars thanking NHS 01:05

 Some famous faces express their gratitude to the NHS. Sir Elton John, David Beckham, Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Winslet and Phoebe Waller-Bridge thank staff on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soniclatino

Tony Montana RT @TMZ: Elton John Donates $1 Million To Protect People With HIV from Coronavirus https://t.co/DjZt60Ns0u 2 minutes ago

junglechic74

Eugenia Barth Elton John Donates $1 Million To Protect People With HIV from Coronavirus #SmartNews https://t.co/qXwH5SlM58 2 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Elton John Donates $1 Million To Protect People With HIV from Coronavirus https://t.co/oYtbfc0ozD 5 minutes ago

PeoplesCeleb

Celeb news Elton John Donates $1 Million To Protect People With HIV from Coronavirus https://t.co/TgGeDk8hMH 5 minutes ago

weirdworld

chuck farnham Elton John Donates $1 Million To Protect People With HIV from Coronavirus via @TMZ https://t.co/AWgg47ij2P https://t.co/zVFt7ga2WT 8 minutes ago

PaulWalkerRIP3

PaulWalker.RIP Elton John Donates $1 Million To Protect People With HIV from Coronavirus https://t.co/R5GVkFM2br 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.