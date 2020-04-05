Elton John Donates $1 Million To Protect People With HIV from Coronavirus

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Elton John has dug deep into his pockets only to pull out a million bucks to protect people living with HIV from contracting the coronavirus. Sir Elton posted a video, saying, "Today, I’m proud to announce that my Foundation is launching a… 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Elton John and David Beckham among stars thanking NHS 01:05 Some famous faces express their gratitude to the NHS. Sir Elton John, David Beckham, Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Winslet and Phoebe Waller-Bridge thank staff on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak.