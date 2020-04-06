Elon Musk's Tesla Employees Making Ventilators Out of Car Parts
Monday, 6 April 2020 () Elon Musk's Tesla ventilators are a thing of engineering beauty and ingenuity, 'cause he's got his workers making 'em from scratch with stuff they got lying around their factories. Tesla just posted a tutorial video of sorts, giving folks a…
Tesla shared a closer look at ventilators it is developing to address the shortage hospitals are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The engineers showed two different versions of the ventilators but did not give a timeline for production.