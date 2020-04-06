Elon Musk's Tesla Employees Making Ventilators Out of Car Parts

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company has extra FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped free of cost to hospitals within regions...

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the ventilators Elon Musk's Tesla factories are making won't be done in time to help during the apex of the coronavirus outbreak (TSLA) · New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that Elon Musk's ventilators can't be produced in time to help during the worst of the coronavirus outbreak. ·...

Business Insider 2 days ago



