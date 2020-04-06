Global  

Elon Musk's Tesla Employees Making Ventilators Out of Car Parts

Elon Musk's Tesla ventilators are a thing of engineering beauty and ingenuity, 'cause he's got his workers making 'em from scratch with stuff they got lying around their factories. Tesla just posted a tutorial video of sorts, giving folks a…
News video: Tesla Previews Its Prototype Ventilator, Made From EV Parts

Tesla Previews Its Prototype Ventilator, Made From EV Parts 00:18

 Tesla shared a closer look at ventilators it is developing to address the shortage hospitals are facing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The engineers showed two different versions of the ventilators but did not give a timeline for production.

Tesla Gives Glimpse of Its Ventilator Prototype Set to Be Used for COVID-19 Patients [Video]

Tesla Gives Glimpse of Its Ventilator Prototype Set to Be Used for COVID-19 Patients

With ventilators in high demand in the U.S. during the pandemic, electric car maker Tesla has unveiled its prototype to help coronavirus patients. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Tesla engineers show off prototype ventilator [Video]

Tesla engineers show off prototype ventilator

Tesla engineers have shown off a prototype ventilator that founder Elon Musk says will be supplied free to U.S. hospitals. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Elon Musk: Tesla Plans to Supply FDA-Approved Ventilators Free of Cost

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company has extra FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped free of cost to hospitals within regions...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the ventilators Elon Musk's Tesla factories are making won't be done in time to help during the apex of the coronavirus outbreak (TSLA)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the ventilators Elon Musk's Tesla factories are making won't be done in time to help during the apex of the coronavirus outbreak (TSLA)· New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that Elon Musk's ventilators can't be produced in time to help during the worst of the coronavirus outbreak.  ·...
