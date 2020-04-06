Global  

New York City tiger has coronavirus – avoid tigers

Anorak Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
New York City tiger has coronavirus – avoid tigersTo the Bronx Zoo in New York City, where a tiger has tested positive for Coronavirus. Yeah,. How come they test tigers before humans? This news comes from the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), which operates the zoo, and announced the sick tigers tory in a press release. “Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo, has tested positive for COVID-19. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions had developed a dry cough and all are expected to recover,” the WCS said in a statement.

How did they get it? “Our cats were infected by a person caring for them who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms,” the statement adds.

The advice is to avoid tigers in New York. And if you’re in Wuhan, make sure they’re cooked through.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Update: Commissioner Of NYC Office Of Emergency Management Shares Concerns

Coronavirus Update: Commissioner Of NYC Office Of Emergency Management Shares Concerns 00:57

 Deanne Criswell, the commissioner of New York City's office of emergency management, shared her concerns with CBS2 on Tuesday.

