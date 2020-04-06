Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > 'My 600-lb Life' Star James King Dead at 49

'My 600-lb Life' Star James King Dead at 49

TMZ.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
James King, a fan favorite from "My 600-lb Life," died in a Nashville hospital ... according to his family. James passed away on Friday after several different past battles with his health, including sepsis and cirrhosis of the liver. He last…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ianmcdo03120397

ian mcdonald 'My 600-lb Life' star James King dies aged 49 https://t.co/QAF5yV4OaJ 7 seconds ago

silver222

Maggi F 🐱‍👤🦈🤾‍♀️🕵️‍♀️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @MirrorCeleb: 'My 600-lb Life' star James King dies aged 49 after previously reaching 840 pounds : https://t.co/Veq32d5ZK8 https://t.co/… 7 minutes ago

CelebrityPool

Celebrity Dead Pool RT @TMZ: 'My 600-lb Life' Star James King Dead at 49 https://t.co/J4e2P9Ty42 11 minutes ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli 'My 600-lb Life' Star James King Dead at 49 https://t.co/IfIEALmgTR via @TMZ 14 minutes ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb 'My 600-lb Life' star James King dies aged 49 after previously reaching 840 pounds : https://t.co/Veq32d5ZK8 https://t.co/jkWbb1aoHB 15 minutes ago

956NITES

🌐RAMARTINEZ 🎶 RT @TMZ: 'My 600-lb Life' Star James King Dead at 49 https://t.co/2EqxzJqXqh 27 minutes ago

capttere

Tere Negus 'My 600-lb Life' Star James King Dead at 49 https://t.co/FbJm36luPv via @TMZ 40 minutes ago

fleadip

😷 fleadip 😷 RT @NYDailyNews: Nashville reality star James King, featured on TLC's "My 600-lb Life," has died at age 49. His family hoped a potential b… 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.