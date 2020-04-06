Global  

'Goldfinger' Actress Honor Blackman Who Played Pussy Galore Dead at 94

TMZ.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Honor Blackman -- one of the first iconic, and perhaps most iconic Bond girls of the movie franchise -- has died. The 1960s and '70s movie and TV star -- who was considered a bonafide bombshell in her day -- passed away peacefully at her home in…
