Boris Johnson Moved to ICU as He Battles Coronavirus

TMZ.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's is now in an intensive care unit ... a strong sign his coronavirus symptoms are worsening. Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas' Hospital Sunday night ... according to a government spokesperson, who added "the…
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Boris Johnson In Hospital Due To COVID-19

Boris Johnson In Hospital Due To COVID-19 00:36

 According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Monday, undergoing tests. Johnson has experienced persistent coronavirus symptoms for over 10 days. This includes a high temperature and a cough. But the UK government said the 55-year-old is...

