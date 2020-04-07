Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Bhad Bhabie on People Accusing Her of 'Blackfishing': You Are 'Sick'

Bhad Bhabie on People Accusing Her of 'Blackfishing': You Are 'Sick'

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The conversation leads to Bhabie's name trending on Twitter and it doesn't take long for the 'Cash Me Outside' raptress to take to her social media account to address the issue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

netmobz

Netmobz #buzzceleb https://t.co/EqXRDsgd1q Bhad Bhabie Looks Very Different In Her New Instagram Posts, And People Are Accusing Her Of Blackfishing 23 minutes ago

promocion_bid

Corona virus ⭐🏅 Bhad Bhabie Reacts to People Accusing Her of Darkening Her Skin https://t.co/xpiJAMGW85 40 minutes ago

lovebscott

B. Scott Bhad Bhabie On People Accusing Her Of 'Blackfishing': You Are 'Sick' https://t.co/hObHybNkJP 1 hour ago

5ilverPhoenix

silver RT @Complex: Here's what Bhad Bhabie has to say about people accusing her of darkening her skin: https://t.co/skphBm43Bo https://t.co/ukIo2… 4 hours ago

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Bhad Bhabie on People Accusing Her of 'Blackfishing': You Are 'Sick' https://t.co/d6li5xuJ8l https://t.co/kgGb8vU2Xw 6 hours ago

DGasser12_FBC

Dylan Gasser Bhad Bhabie Reacts to People Accusing Her of Darkening Her Skin https://t.co/APm1gQBsdD 6 hours ago

nerdy_guy18

khorey RT @ThePopTingz: Rapper Bhad Bhabie is trending on Twitter as people react to her new transformation and are accusing her of blackfishing.… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.