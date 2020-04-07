Late Honor Blackman Remembered as 'Extraordinary Talent' by Bond Producers Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The actress known as Bond girl Pussy Galore in 'Goldfinger' has passed away from natural causes at 94, prompting tributes from Britt Ekland, William Shatner and director Edgar Wright among others. 👓 View full article

