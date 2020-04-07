WWE's Drew McIntyre On WrestleMania COVID Safety, 'Had Locker Room To Myself!'

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre tells TMZ Sports ... Vince McMahon took extreme COVID-19 precautions to protect the performers at WrestleMania 36 -- saying, "I had a whole locker room to myself!" "Everyone was following the protocol to a tee," Drew… 👓 View full article



