MLB Reportedly Gunning For May Return, Games In Isolation In Arizona

TMZ.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
MLB officials are targeting a May return to the diamond ... reportedly in talks about playing the entire 2020 season with its players, coaches and personnel in isolation in Arizona. The league suspended the start of its season last month in an…
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: MLB Working on Plan to Start Season as Soon as May in Arizona

MLB Working on Plan to Start Season as Soon as May in Arizona 01:25

 MLB Working on Plan to Start Season as Soon as May in Arizona The plan has the support of Major League Baseball, the MLB Players Association and federal public health officials. The plan would require all 30 teams to play games at stadiums without fans in the greater Phoenix area. The Arizona...

