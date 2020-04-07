MLB Reportedly Gunning For May Return, Games In Isolation In Arizona
Tuesday, 7 April 2020 () MLB officials are targeting a May return to the diamond ... reportedly in talks about playing the entire 2020 season with its players, coaches and personnel in isolation in Arizona. The league suspended the start of its season last month in an…
MLB Working on Plan to Start Season as Soon as May in Arizona The plan has the support of Major League Baseball, the MLB Players Association and federal public health officials. The plan would require all 30 teams to play games at stadiums without fans in the greater Phoenix area. The Arizona...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Olivia MLB Reportedly Gunning For May Return, Games In Isolation In Arizona https://t.co/ehwk63w2bf https://t.co/snX5lL6W3L 3 minutes ago
Myron Mays MLB Reportedly Gunning For May Return, Games In Isolation In Arizona - https://t.co/4N3hJFM1KZ 3 hours ago
nes RT @TMZ: MLB Reportedly Gunning For May Return, Games In Isolation In Arizona https://t.co/ISHBhc7Tnz 4 hours ago
Newspages MLB Reportedly Gunning For May Return, Games In Isolation In Arizona
TMZ | April 7, 2020 https://t.co/MqWCwdzsdW #news5 hours ago
ATTR RADIO MLB Reportedly Gunning For May Return, Games In Isolation In Arizona https://t.co/Fg5lrkenHl 5 hours ago
Starbuzz MLB Reportedly Gunning For May Return, Games In Isolation In Arizona - https://t.co/NwWR8M4xwK #starbuzz5 hours ago
arlene valledo MLB Reportedly Gunning For May Return, Games In Isolation In Arizona https://t.co/4l9yYMPKzD 5 hours ago
Terry Schaub DUMBEST PLAN EVER? MLB Reportedly Gunning For May Return, Games In Isolation In Arizona https://t.co/mCUcCnfvVY via @TMZ5 hours ago