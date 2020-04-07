Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Post Malone Sued for 'Circles' Writing Credit and Royalties

Post Malone Sued for 'Circles' Writing Credit and Royalties

TMZ.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
One of Post Malone's biggest hits, "Circles," was cowritten by a songwriter who gets zero credit, and even worse ... zero money ... according to the lawsuit he just filed. Tyler Armes says he and Post hooked up to write a song in August 2018 -- at…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Post Malone sues songwriter who claims he helped write 'Circles'

Post Malone sues songwriter who claims he helped write 'Circles' 00:54

 Post Malone is locked in a legal battle with a songwriter who claimed he deserves a writing credit for 'Circles'.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Just01dog

일개 머시기 RT @TMZ: Post Malone Sued for 'Circles' Writing Credit and Royalties https://t.co/j0UaHzlrb8 10 minutes ago

NewsInTweetsCom

World News In Tweets Post Malone sued by songwriter who claims he co-wrote ‘Circles’ https://t.co/YoiucP5YbA https://t.co/3sESYwhF4Y… https://t.co/BYiHzeAgST 18 minutes ago

QuinnCLaw

Quinn C. Law RT @BLaw: Musician Tyler Armes says he co-wrote Post Malone’s number-one hit “Circles” but was wrongly deprived of a songwriting credit. ht… 38 minutes ago

gathermoonlight

lex 🌘✨be your night ⁷ RT @IndyMusic: Post Malone sued by songwriter who claims he co-wrote 'Circles' https://t.co/N40ApsB8f1 46 minutes ago

IndyMusic

Independent Music Post Malone sued by songwriter who claims he co-wrote 'Circles' https://t.co/N40ApsB8f1 53 minutes ago

IndyArts

Independent Arts Post Malone sued by songwriter who claims he co-wrote 'Circles' https://t.co/icUJB8U0pj 53 minutes ago

YogeshYoYo007

Yogi Student🙏🪐 RT @Independent: Post Malone sued by songwriter who claims he co-wrote 'Circles' https://t.co/L2X8jlACM0 1 hour ago

Independent

The Independent Post Malone sued by songwriter who claims he co-wrote 'Circles' https://t.co/L2X8jlACM0 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.