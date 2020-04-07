Karl-Anthony Towns' Mom Still In ICU And Needs Prayers, Says John Calipari Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jackie, remains in the ICU and continues to fight her battle with coronavirus ... this according to KAT's old college coach, John Calipari. The Minnesota Timberwolves center revealed his mother's health status 2… 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Adam Banig RT @Realrclark25: I know the fear Karl Anthony Towns felt when his mother tested positive for Covid & I am still living with the fear every… 1 minute ago Ryan Clark I know the fear Karl Anthony Towns felt when his mother tested positive for Covid & I am still living with the fear… https://t.co/boSIhgewnj 6 minutes ago Bradrick Houston OMG I just saw where Karl Anthony Towns mother passed from complications from COVID19. My heart truly goes out to h… https://t.co/r6IKhnBdRp 27 minutes ago