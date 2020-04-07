Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Justin Bieber listens to BTS while isolating in Canada

Justin Bieber listens to BTS while isolating in Canada

Lainey Gossip Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Sasha and I meet at the intersection of Justin Bieber and BTS. This has come up a few times on our podcast, What’s Your Drama, which I shamelessly and highly recommend for your listen list during lockdown. Sasha is into Justin Bieber. She dresses like him, which she didn’t realise until I pointed it...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Justin and Hailey Bieber thank medical staff for Covid-19 response

Justin and Hailey Bieber thank medical staff for Covid-19 response 00:41

 Justin and Hailey Bieber honoured "all of the doctors, nurses, all medical personnel" working through the coronavirus crisis during a walk in the woods on Friday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.