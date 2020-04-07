Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Joel Osteen's Virtual Easter Service Will Feature Kanye, Mariah & Tyler Perry

Joel Osteen's Virtual Easter Service Will Feature Kanye, Mariah & Tyler Perry

TMZ.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Joel Osteen's still going big with his Easter service amid the coronavirus pandemic, but of course -- for safety purposes -- all the big names he's recruited will be performing remotely ... for a virtual service. Sources close to Osteen tell TMZ…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Celebrity Wire - Published
News video: These Celebrities Will Join Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Service

These Celebrities Will Join Joel Osteen’s Virtual Easter Service 00:48

 Houston-based Lakewood Church will host its “Hope is Alive” Easter service on Sunday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.