Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Donate $1 Billion Of His Wealth to COVID-19 Relief

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Donate $1 Billion Of His Wealth to COVID-19 Relief

TMZ.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Twitter's CEO just beat every other big shot's donation to coronavirus relief by tenfold -- he's dropping ten figures to help, and then rolling whatever's leftover to another great cause. Jack Dorsey made the stunning announcement Tuesday on his…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

asperger514

Michael Luger RT @Forbes: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey plans to donate $1 billion to fight the coronavirus outbreak—the largest pledged gift by a private indi… 6 seconds ago

tuan007

Je suis La Resistance RT @MyWchu: Where are Gates or Zuckerberg on this?... Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Donate $1 Billion Of His Wealth to COVID-19 Relief https:… 13 seconds ago

MPrincess8397

(=^.^=)Ale ★ RT @TMZ: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Donate $1 Billion Of His Wealth to COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/DYVmuUNQfm 24 seconds ago

AguluNwoke

NwokeAgulu Jack Dorsey Vows to Donate $1 Billion to Fight the Coronavirus https://t.co/MZe2y8F87T https://t.co/8qtNAB55mt 32 seconds ago

TheRealSwaize

Rihanna Baby Father RT @Complex: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has pledged to donate more than a quarter of his wealth to help fight the #CoronavirusPandemic https:/… 2 minutes ago

Pakistani_News_

Pakistani News Jack Dorsey Vows to Donate $1 Billion to Fight the Coronavirus https://t.co/Gb4GsNFE4w https://t.co/EJpySmFPsG 2 minutes ago

Cozy1950

Colleen LR Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to Donate $1 Billion Of His Wealth to COVID-19 Relief https://t.co/bulYgMyzzh 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.