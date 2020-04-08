Global  

Tom Brady tells Howard Stern that Gisele Bundchen wasn't happy with him not pulling his weight in their marriage

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Tom Brady was on Howard Stern this morning and, for our interests and purposes, let’s focus on what he said about his relationship with Gisele Bundchen. Tom told Howard that Gisele wrote him a note a couple of years ago; they were having problems because she felt that he wasn’t pulling his weight at...
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: Tom Brady took the high road in Howard Stern interview

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady took the high road in Howard Stern interview 04:33

 Tom Brady was recently on Howard Stern and kept his cards pretty close in regards to the Bill Belichick drama. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about his interview.

