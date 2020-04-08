Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Clinton-Lewinsky Whistleblower Linda Tripp on Her Death Bed

Clinton-Lewinsky Whistleblower Linda Tripp on Her Death Bed

TMZ.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Lewinsky just reacted to the news of Linda's illness, saying, "no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can't imagine how difficult this is for her family." Linda Tripp, whose recorded…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jukiebukie

Julie RT @RealJamesWoods: Linda Tripp exposed the tip of the iceberg of Clinton corruption, the depths of which are still unfathomed. This was a… 4 seconds ago

BagwonNotABot

Bagwon WuhanBioWeapon Clinton-Lewinsky Whistleblower Linda Tripp on Her Death Bed. Clinton Whistleblower 🤢🤮 https://t.co/qoCEZzzNvs 8 seconds ago

SilverMaceChief

SilverMaceSolutions RT @HeyTammyBruce: Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton-Lewinsky***scandal, dead at 70 https://t.co/5TB4FWfe6h? 8 seconds ago

JENNIFE45240548

Liberty BELL RT @marklevinshow: My prayers are for Linda and her family.  Let’s pray she pulls through. https://t.co/S1znZ8SPGA 10 seconds ago

Framus4

Eric T RT @TomFitton: Prayers for Linda Tripp and her family. She is a heroine. https://t.co/IWVYCqw8QR via @TMZ 11 seconds ago

WCBM680

WCBM 680 RT @gatewaypundit: Lewinsky-Clinton Whistleblower Linda Tripp Dead at Age 70 @CristinaLaila1 https://t.co/xDAFNOzF5n via @gatewaypundit 12 seconds ago

BraveStern

RealEB10 RT @RealElephantboy: #RIP Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton-Lewinsky***scandal, dead at 70 16 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.