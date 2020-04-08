Global  

Jussie Smollett Combating Domestic Violence Amid Pandemic Spike

TMZ.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Jussie Smollett's reacting to a dangerous byproduct of the nearly nationwide quarantine -- a spike in domestic violence -- by supporting a group he says is very dear to him. The ex-"Empire" star says, sadly, safe-at-home orders in response to the…
