Meghan & Harry's 'Archewell' URL Hijacked for Kanye's 'Gold Digger'

TMZ.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's potential website for their new foundation is now owned by an Internet troll, who's using a Kanye West hit to send a pretty nasty message. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Tuesday they were planning a new…
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Archewell URL Taken Over to Slam Her as 'Gold Digger'

The culprit appears to be accusing the Duchess of Sussex of having not-so-pure intention in marrying the British royal as he/she takes over the website to send a...
AceShowbiz

REPORT: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s New Charity Website Redirected To Kanye’s ‘Gold Digger’

The couple confirmed they were starting a new non-profit named Archewell
Daily Caller

