Rising Rap Star Chynna Rogers Dies at 25

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
The Philadelphia rapper and model, who was mentored by A$AP Yams and known for her affiliation with A$AP Mob, passed away just months after releasing her latest album 'In Case I Die First'.
