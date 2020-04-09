Zach Braff Close to Getting a Beating From Anne Hathaway's Dad Over Resemblance to Her Ex Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

During his Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast, the former 'Scrubs' star recounts the incident taking place at the Les Miserables premiere in 2012 as he admits his semblance to Raffaello Follieri. 👓 View full article



