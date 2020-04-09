Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > NFL's Chris Johnson Accused In Murder-For-Hire Shootings, Denies Allegations

NFL's Chris Johnson Accused In Murder-For-Hire Shootings, Denies Allegations

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Ex-NFL star Chris Johnson is accused of funding murder-for-hire shootings that left two men dead in 2016 -- this according to explosive court docs obtained by TMZ Sports. FYI, Johnson has NOT been formally charged with a crime -- and ADAMANTLY…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zel5150

Zel RT @KollegeKidd: Former NFL star Chris Johnson accused of hiring a hit man to murder two people suspected of killing his friend and shootin… 14 seconds ago

BreVe_DONNA

Veronica Corningstone RT @Complex: Ex-NFL running back, Chris Johnson, accused of murder-for-hire shootings: https://t.co/BiNghBetVk https://t.co/mahAMzEDv0 21 seconds ago

Shaughn_A2

Shaughn_A Ex-@NFL star #ChrisJohnson accused in murder-for-hire shootings..crazy..he’s rich, so WHY? At least that dam B… https://t.co/ILElbN56X1 45 seconds ago

FredoCervantes

Fredo RT @TMZ_Sports: NFL's Chris Johnson Accused In Murder-For-Hire Shootings, Denies Allegations https://t.co/2AyTiypFw9 55 seconds ago

mother0fbunnies

ангелы держат меня в безопасности🕊🏹🕯🌧👼🏼 RT @ClayTravis: TMZ is reporting allegations that former Titans running back Chris Johnson paid to have two men killed in Florida. CJ2K den… 1 minute ago

H_Nix

Dr Marijuana Pepsi RT @TMZ: NFL's Chris Johnson Accused In Murder-For-Hire Shootings, Denies Allegations https://t.co/MITZDOZWKv 1 minute ago

Gnomes4Trump

Gnomes4Trump RT @BoSnerdley: Ex-NFL star Chris Johnson accused in murder-for-hire shootings https://t.co/L7EgnrOSfC via @nypostsports 1 minute ago

Holdenradio

Holden Kushner Ex-NFL star Chris Johnson accused in murder-for-hire shootings https://t.co/hCGjnK7bmO via @nypostsports 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.