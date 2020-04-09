Donald Trump to Consider Pardoning 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The president says that he will examine a request for a pardon from the convicted zookeeper after his son *Donald Trump* Jr. says that he thinks Joe's 22-year prison sentence was 'aggressive.' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Joe Exotic: I'm done with Carole Baskin saga 01:21 The star of Netflix's Tiger King series, Joe Exotic, says he is "done with that Carole Baskin saga" during an interview from his prison in the USA. Exotic is currently serving 22 years in an Oaklahoma jail for a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse. You Might Like

Tweets about this