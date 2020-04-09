Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Celebrities News > Tom Brady Trolled for Claiming He Doesn't Back Donald Trump Politically

Tom Brady Trolled for Claiming He Doesn't Back Donald Trump Politically

AceShowbiz Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Despite acknowledging their friendship, the six-time Super Bowl champion reveals he turned down Trump's request for him to speak at the Republican National Convention in 2016.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: How Trump has reacted to journalists questioning his handling of the coronavirus crisis

How Trump has reacted to journalists questioning his handling of the coronavirus crisis 02:29

 With Donald Trump under increasing scrutiny over his approach to the coronavirus crisis in the US, the president has used his daily press briefings to lash out at the media. With more than 165,000 recorded cases, the US is now the worst-affected country in the world.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.