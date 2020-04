Todd Chrisley Reveals 3-Week Battle With Coronavirus, Says He's Been the 'Sickest' in His Life Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Joined by his wife Julie, the 52-year-old patriarch of the wealthy Chrisley family gives fans update on his health in a new episode of his podcast, 'Chrisley Confessions'. πŸ‘“ View full article

Credit: Wochit - Published 7 hours ago Reality Star Todd Chrisley Has Coronavirus 00:36 According to CNN, Todd Chrisley of "Chrisley Knows Best" is battling coronavirus. The reality star shared the news Wednesday on his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions." He admits to battling coronavirus for three weeks, and says that he was hospitalized for four and a half days. He explained, "Fever...

