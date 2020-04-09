Jesy Nelson Breaks Up With Chris Hughes After a Year Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The *Little Mix* singer and the former 'Love Island' star have reportedly called it quits as he is isolating with his friend amid the coronavirus outbreak. 👓 View full article

