Dana White Says UFC 249 Is Postponed After Request from ESPN, Disney

TMZ.com Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Dana White tells TMZ Sports UFC 249 is officially postponed and will NOT take place as planned on April 18. But, "Fight Island" is still very real and in the works, White says. The UFC honcho says because of coronavirus concerns ... high-ranking…
News video: Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island'

Dana White Says He Will Host UFC Fights on a 'Private Island' 01:16

 The UFC president is a "day or two away" from securing a private island to host UFC 249, according to TMZ Sports.

