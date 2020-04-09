Justin Timberlake Struggling With Full-Time Parenting During Coronavirus Lockdown Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The NSYNC star says 24-hour parenting is 'just not human' as he and wife Jessica Biel are self-isolating with their little kid Silas amid the Covid-19 outbreak. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this