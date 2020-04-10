Global  

Late 'Voice' Star Christina Grimmie's BF Drops Single with Her Vocals

TMZ.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The boyfriend of former 'Voice' star Christina Grimmie -- who was shot and killed nearly 4 years ago -- is keeping her memory alive with a new song featuring her. Stephen Rezza just dropped "Hard Mode" ... and we're told he got her family's okay to…
