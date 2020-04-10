The boyfriend of former 'Voice' star Christina Grimmie -- who was shot and killed nearly 4 years ago -- is keeping her memory alive with a new song featuring her. Stephen Rezza just dropped "Hard Mode" ... and we're told he got her family's okay to…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Imjustsadsong Late 'Voice' star Christina Grimmie's vocals are featured in boyfriend's new music https://t.co/8PwipKzgQs https://t.co/6JIGmNQmBa 40 minutes ago Doveish "Late 'Voice' star Christina Grimmie's vocals are featured in boyfriend's new music" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/SHsd2y1spp 44 minutes ago wilson villa Late ‘Voice’ Star Christina Grimmie’s BF Drops Single with Her Vocals https://t.co/N8dRhLKnWx https://t.co/zPir3J8867 47 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Late 'Voice' star Christina Grimmie's vocals are featured in boyfriend's new music" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/BYaYah2j8t 1 hour ago ☕️ dnɔǝǝɔǝǝᴚ🏳️‍🌈 Late 'Voice' Star Christina Grimmie's BF Drops Single with Her Vocals https://t.co/KH2fUDo55j via @TMZ 1 hour ago Celebrity Zones Late ‘Voice’ Star Christina Grimmie’s BF Drops Single with Her Vocals https://t.co/2Ef5rp85mq 1 hour ago 'NewsDesk' Late 'Voice' Star Christina Grimmie's BF Drops Single with Her Vocals - https://t.co/MoYcbP2976 #breakingnews #news… https://t.co/twgbL9HNOh 2 hours ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Late ‘Voice’ star Christina Grimmie’s vocals are featured in boyfriend’s new music | Fox News https://t.co/jdkdcrS5NH 2 hours ago